PANEL DISCUSSION: Effects of the Pandemic on Women in the Workforce

Women have historically been the Chief Executives of their households – caring for children and maintaining the home – all while typically managing their own careers. With the onset of the pandemic last year, we’ve seen these responsibilities grow as women have been expected to fill the roles of teacher, therapist, cook, and sometimes even referee. Some, unfortunately, have lost their jobs, and others have left the workforce to handle all the needs at home. These effects have been magnified in communities of color, which have higher unemployment rates than white communities.

What can we do to support our mothers, sisters, and neighbors during these extraordinary times? What systems need to be changed and can be put in place to ensure working women don’t have to choose between their families and their careers?

Our featured speakers this week include Life Transformation Strategist Roxanne Kymaani Ph. D., Reporter, Writer & Writing Teacher Roxana Popescu, Ph. D., and Chief of Staff to Supervisor Vargas Denice Garcia, MPA. The conversation will be moderated by LEAD Vice President Elizabeth Fitzsimons.