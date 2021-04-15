FabnGrab app creators aim to help San Diego County restaurants rebound during pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Some restaurants are finally starting to bounce back after a tough year. In the orange tier, restaurant owners can now offer more indoor dining; many hope to fully reopen in June.

Escondido resident Rudy Rodriguez watched businesses across San Diego County struggle during this pandemic. He and a team of friends decided to put their minds together to see how they can help restaurant owners get more customers through their doors.

“We decided to develop this app so we can make it easy for restaurants to advertise their deals with the local community, and the local community can easily find them,” said Rodriguez.

They created an app called FabnGrab featuring special daily pop-up deals you would typically see on sidewalk menu boards outside of restaurants, now accessible through phones.

“Lunch specials, to breakfast, dinner, happy hour. We have H Brothers, Cute Cakes, Grand Pizzeria, we also have Tamales Jovita, and the list is growing every week, we’re trying to get the word out,” he explained.

The team launched this promotional video over the weekend. Through the app, restaurant owners can advertise any deals for free, and they have the flexibility to switch it up when they want.

“We’re giving the opportunity for restaurants to get creative,” said Rodriguez. “If they want to pair two items and offer a new special just for one day, they can do that.”

The app is available now, but it is still in the development stages and currently focuses on Escondido’s restaurants.

Rodriquez said he and the team hope to receive feedback, make any changes, and add more features before the final version is launched in the next couple of months.

The final version will include restaurants across the county.

“It makes me feel really proud because it’s all locally owned, locally launched, and as we evolve, we’re going to be able to help many restaurants,” he said.

For Rodriguez, the goal is to see businesses succeed and survive the pandemic while giving customers the great local deals they want.

The app is available for free in the App Store and Google Play. For restaurant owners who want to join, click here.