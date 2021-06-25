Deal reached to extend California's eviction moratorium, boost rent relief program

(KGTV) -- State leaders agreed upon a proposal that will extend California’s eviction moratorium and provide thousands of state residents additional rent relief, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Friday.

Under Assembly Bill 832, the state’s ban on evictions will be extended through Sept. 30. It had been slated to end on June 30.

Newsom’s office said the proposal “widens rental assistance by enhancing current law. Provisions include increasing reimbursement to 100 percent for both rent that is past due and prospective payments for both tenants and landlords. Additionally, the bill ensures rental assistance dollars stay in California by prioritizing cities and counties with unmet needs, and uses the judicial process to ensure tenants and landlords have attempted to obtain rental assistance.”

In a statement, the governor said, “California is coming roaring back from the pandemic, but the economic impacts of COVID-19 continue to disproportionately impact so many low-income Californians, tenants and small landlords alike. That’s why I am thankful for today’s news from the Legislature – protecting low-income tenants with a longer eviction moratorium and paying down their back-rent and utility bills – all thanks to the nation’s largest and most comprehensive rental assistance package which I am eager to sign into law as soon as I receive it.”

Full details on the proposed AB 832 are expected to be released later Friday, the governor’s office said.