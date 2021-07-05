Chula Vista offers cash discounts at local businesses

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The city of Chula Vista is putting its money where its mouth is to get people back to its local businesses, unveiling a new discount app called Choose Chula.

The app, which launched June 15, reopening day, has upwards of 125 participating businesses across the city, including breweries, restaurants, salons and retailers.

Customers link a credit card, then get a percentage of each dollar they spend back in Chula Points. One Chula Point equals one dollar. People can save them up and then spend them like cash at mom-and-pops that accept the app.

"It's awesome because you don't realize that you're collecting money as you're spending money, because it happens automatically," said Timothy Parker, who owns Chula Vista Brewing, where people currently get 10 percent back in Chula Points.

The city reimburses the businesses for the discounts monthly. Chula Vista budgeted $30,000 for the discounts through its Covid funds, and expects that money to last through November.

"It's not a silver bullet, it's not a fix all, but it's certainly something to help with our community pride, our community spirit, community support and small business support right now when we really need it," said Miranda Evans, a city Economic Development Specialist.

So far, upwards of 900 people have downloaded the app, and city has already issued about 800 Chula Points. Eligible businesses can still sign up to participate.

