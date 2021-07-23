Watch

Rebound

Actions

California makes change to pay unemployment benefits faster

items.[0].image.alt
Courtsey
EDD.PNG
Posted at 5:50 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 20:50:54-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has changed how it will pay unemployment benefits.

The Employment Development Department said it will continue to pay some people even while it investigates their eligibility.

Previously, the state would suspend payments until these investigations were complete.

But the state has been overwhelmed by millions of claims during the pandemic, causing lengthy delays.

The announcement on Thursday is part of a lawsuit settlement between the state and the advocacy group Center for Workers' Rights.

The change only applies to people who have certified for benefits and have already received at least one week of payment in the past.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound Resource Guide

Employment

Food

Health

Family & Child Care

Housing

Businesses

COVID-19 Data

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP