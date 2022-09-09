Rainbows Appeared In London And At Windsor Castle After The Queen’s Death

A glimmer of hope appeared in the skies over England just as word of Queen Elizabeth’s death spread across the globe.

An official statement from the palace, released on Thursday, announced that the long-reigning monarch was ailing and under “medical supervision.” Though she was visiting her home in Scotland at the time, Londoners began to gather at Buckingham Palace.

After the queen’s death was announced, the crowd spotted a double rainbow in the sky near the palace, her official residence.

“I can’t believe it,” mourner Michelle Kennedy told NBC News. “What can I say? She was an amazing monarch … We will never see the likes of her again.”

Meanwhile, just outside of London at Windsor Castle, yet another double rainbow appeared as the gathering crowd learned of the queen’s death. Pro photographer Chris Jackson was on hand and captured the moment.

“As the flag is lowered to half mast over Windsor Castle an incredible rainbow appears over the castle for a few minutes and then just like that it was gone,” Jackson wrote on Twitter.

As the flag is lowered to half mast over Windsor Castle an incredible rainbow appears over the castle, for a few minutes and then just like that it was gone…. pic.twitter.com/nOIQCAxWQQ — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) September 8, 2022

A beautiful sight on a sad day for the United Kingdom.

After her death, her son Prince Charles ascended the throne to become King Charles III. On Friday, he delivered his first address to the nation as its monarch.

“Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept, and she is mourned most deeply in her passing,” the new king said. “That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”

King Charles announced that his wife, Camilla, will take on the title of queen consort. Prince William and Kate Middleton step into new roles, too, taking over as Prince and Princess of Wales — the same as Charles and the late Princess Diana. (Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have stepped down from royal duties.)

On Saturday, Charles will be officially proclaimed king; Queen Elizabeth’s funeral is expected to take place in less than two weeks.

