Punxsutawney Phil makes his 2024 Groundhog Day prediction

Despite lacking formal meteorology training, Punxsutawney Phil delivers one of the most anticipated weather forecasts of the year.

On Friday, Phil weighed in on whether there will be six more weeks of winter or if spring will get an early start.

By not seeing his shadow on Thursday, Phil predicted that winter will soon come to an end and spring will come soon.

Thousands were on hand to watch Phil make his annual forecast.

The tradition dates back 139 years. According to data, he has seen his shadow 107 times compared to not seeing his shadow 21 times. There is no record from 10 Groundhog Days.

This year marked the end of a three-year streak when Phil saw his shadow.

Despite the pomp and circumstance around Phil when he wriggles out of his burrow, Phil’s accuracy is dubious.

In the 21st century, Phil has been less than 50 percent accurate with his forecasts.

National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a high probability of warm weather in the eastern U.S. for the next eight to 14 days. The agency expects most of the Midwest and Northeast to remain warm throughout February.

Several other rodents are in the weather prognostication business, including Buckeye Chuck in Ohio and Staten Island Chuck in New York.

