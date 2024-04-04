Youth mentor creates coloring book to educate kids on making positive choices

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A local youth mentor is using coloring books to teach young children life lessons in hopes of helping them stay out of trouble.

Armand King has been helping at-risk youth and adults for over a decade.

He recently created the 'Planting Seeds' mentoring coloring book. It's targeted towards elementary school-aged boys to educate them before they begin to go down the wrong path.

"We're planting seeds that the kids need to hear, like choosing the right friends.," said King.

Next to the coloring images are bold phrases, such as "Making Safe Choices" and "Be A Leader, Not A Follower" with an explanation underneath.

King said these are lessons he wished he learned as a kid.

"I was a troubled youth, a troubled man. Not that I was an evil person; I just didn't have that positive mentorship," he said.

King said some kids start getting involved with gangs or experimenting with drugs by the time they're in high school or even middle school.

"It's a reflection of what they're seeing at home, what they're seeing in their neighborhoods. We have to talk to them now. Sometimes, by 12 and 13 years old, it's too late.," King said.

He said the book can also be used as a guide to help parents talk about difficult topics like jail or losing a friend.

"This day and age, a lot of these kids are glued to their tablets and their iPads, and this actually gives you an activity that you could do with them," said Vincent Stalcup, a parent.

"Don't wait until they're in trouble to have the conversation. Let's warn them beforehand," Kind said.

King created a Kickstarter fundraiser to produce more coloring books.