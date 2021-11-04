'Walk for the Fallen' trail run to benefit veterans suffering from PTSD

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In an effort to help veterans who are suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, long-time run organizer Steve Lebherz has created Walk for the Fallen.

Walk for the Fallen is a 5k and 10k trail run to raise awareness. Statistics show one in five service members is living with PTSD.

"It seems like it is something that I care about almost internally, doing things that help other people," said Lebherz.

Over the years, Steve has organized events like the Cardiff Kook Run as well as the Encinitas Turkey Trot. Both events have raised money for different causes and provided help for those in need.

"Our Encinitas Turkey Trot we buy dinners each year for active military families that have just gotten back from deployment."

The Walk for the Fallen will be held on the Sycuan reservation and is a first-time event The 5k and 10k trail runs will raise money for the Veterans Association of North County.

"We are just getting started, with a goal and mission to build out some annexes at the VANC, to help the veterans to deal with PTSD and suicide. So that veterans who are afflicted with PTSD can speak remotely to the VA hospitals, and that's our mission to build some annexes around the country."

