Volunteers spend Cesar Chavez Day beautifying courtyard in Talmadge

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With drills and paintbrushes in hand, volunteers spent their Thursday morning beautifying a residential courtyard.

It used to be a locked-up area, turned into a beautiful space where residents can enjoy the outdoors.

"We have volunteers here to do some painting, some planting, some decorating build some benches," said Liz Ramirez, the CEO of the Chicano Federation.

"To have a safe place for our tenants to use and enjoy and relax."

The Chicano Federation has several affordable housing complexes. Some are specifically tailored to senior citizens, the rest are multi-family units.

Ramirez says, their efforts on this project fall in line with the significance of the day, commemorating Cesar Chavez Day.

"Really his movement to support the community really putting community before self. The power of unity and community and how together we can build to make a difference."

The Chicano Federation organizes and participates in a day of service event.