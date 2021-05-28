Valley Center florist continues effort to honor fallen heroes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- As a florist, Jenelle Brinneman is used to sorting through flowers, but today’s visit to Mayesh Wholesale Florist takes on a different meaning.

Brinneman joined with volunteers who are helping her with a special task -- putting together roses and bouquets that will be placed at the tombstone of more than 3,000 military veterans at Miramar National Cemetery and Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.

ABC 10News first met Brinneman in 2020 when this idea came to light. It started as a favor for a classmate who wanted to help out a friend stuck across country.

Brinneman said, “Because of COVID, the ceremony had been canceled, no roses would be placed. She was just asking for some roses to be placed around her late husband. And I said I’ll try and help; I had no idea how much this was.”

Thanks to a Facebook group page and a GoFundMe account, they were able to help out even more families wanting to honor their fallen heroes. This year, they’ve already raised more than $3,000.

“Our veterans, our fallen heroes are not forgotten. And that we do care, there’s a huge surrounding of community to ensure they are recognized no matter what if there’s a pandemic or whatever, we will make it happen,” said Brinneman.

Brinneman hopes to expand the “Roses for Veterans on Memorial Day” campaign by establishing a nonprofit organization that can help chapters all across the country do the same thing in their area.