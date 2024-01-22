U.S. Coast Guard honors WWII veteran's 100th birthday with flyover celebration

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A World War II Coast Guard veteran, Gena Fischle, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, surrounded by loved ones at a residential care facility in La Mesa.

The U.S. Coast Guard contributed to the memorable occasion by arranging a flyover during the celebration in Fischle's honor.

“It was special…to think they had the flyover for me. It was just awesome,” she said.

Fischle started her career in the Coast Guard during World War II. “She saw a poster with Uncle Sam saying 'I want you' and she thought that was meant for her,” said her son, Tracy Fischle.

While the flyover was an unforgettable moment, Fischle told 10News that the highlight of her party was "seeing friends and family that I hadn’t seen in some time…and I mean years,” she said tearfully.

When asked about the secret to her happy, long life, she replied: “Laughter.”

The Fischle family extended their gratitude to the staff at "Say You're Home" for their efforts in making Fischle's 100th birthday celebration truly unforgettable.

