'Thank you’ note found in Oceanside to Good Samaritan who returned wallet

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- A person wanted to publicly thank the good Samaritan who returned their wallet to the police department with all the money still inside, after it was left on a bench in Oceanside.

The handwritten note was taped to the back of a bench on Thursday at the Oceanside South Harbor near the Harbor Fish & Chips.

The letter read: "Thank you to the person who took my wallet to the P.D. with every dollar left inside."

The note was posted to Twitter on Thursday by @86ItAllTony.