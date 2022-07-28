Surfers Healing nonprofit hosts San Diego event for kids with autism

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - Surfers Healing held an event in Pacific Beach for more than 100 kids with autism. The nonprofit travels around the world, teaching people with autism how to surf.

World-famous surfer Izzy Paskowitz started the group 25 years ago when his son was diagnosed with autism.

“He’s been a challenge in every aspect of that word challenge,” said Paskowitz.

He said he wanted to create an outlet for kids with autism to find surfing, and since then, he’s hosted thousands of kids around the world.

“Some kids will be nervous, some kids will not want to go out at all, and then there’s some kids that are like let’s go, let’s go,” said instructor Liam O’Callaghan, who also has autism.

For the parents watching, it’s a resource their children usually wouldn’t get.

“The healing saltwater, she loves that. She loves the waves, the whole censoring experience, the wind in your face,” said one parent watching her daughter surf.