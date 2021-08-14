Sorrento Valley robotics company creates coding camp for inner-city students

SORRENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — The CEO of Robolink, Hansol Hong, thinks coding might be our future.

"Coding has become a viable skill, and some people call it the new cursive whether you want to become an engineer or not. The skillset of knowing and understanding is very important," Hong described.

It's one of the reasons he designed coding kits for schools across the U.S. in a way students can learn while staying engaged.

"Students see the physical reaction of what's happening in digital work, transforming to physical work flying these drones. Those things make students excited and make them engaged, and we build more activities on top of that."

But he knows not all opportunities, especially when it comes to education, are equal. "Our team had a strong mission that equity is important," creating a summer camp that gives students in underserved areas a chance to build drones and robots through coding.

Eighth grader, Don Hernandez, was one of the first students in the 3-week pilot program. "We built a robot car, we gave it commands through Python, we made it go forward, and turn right," Hernandez described. "It feels good because we're learning a new skill, and it might help us in the future."

Hernandez is part of Reality Changers, a non-profit that connected Robolink with students.

"We're a big proponent of getting more students, especially students of color in STEM, and Robolink has opened that door for students," said Nina Shmorhun with the organization.

Hong said working with more non-profits to get STEM education in the hands of students is the perfect algorithm for success. "Students coming through our program leave with a big smile, and their parents thank us saying, 'my son or daughter enjoyed it and told us how they're going to become a robotic engineer'."