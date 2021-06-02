Son travels cross country for kids

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Stephen Wampler has made it his life's mission to change the stigma of disability. Born with cerebral palsy, he has lead a rich life with a wife and two children.

He runs the Stephen J Wampler Foundation that focuses on a camp for children with disabilities in Northern California.

His son, Joe, and four friends are taking the family mission on-road in an RV to treat children with disabilities to amazing experiences.

They will travel more than 10,000 miles and stop in 18 major cities. Some of their experiences are flying a seaplane over Seattle and going to multiple MLB games across the country.

ESET is helping make the trip happen. The San Diego- based cybersecurity company is footing the bill and has been sponsoring the foundation for 14 years.