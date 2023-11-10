Singing UCSD Health nurse serenades patients with ukulele

SAN DIEGO — Rod Salaysay has been a nurse for more than 30 years.

But in 2009, he took on another, unofficial role as a bedside singer.

"I am just a nurse who happened to play music and love music," said Salaysay.

Each day at work he plays his instrument throughout the recovery unit on the second floor of Jacobs Medical Center and UCSD Health.

"We're not just here to give medications or help to get you up or just attend to your needs, but we actually focus more on warming your heart and healing your soul in the process," said Salaysay.

In his opinion, "Music is the universal language."

One Spanish-speaking patient laid in his bed while Salaysay serenaded him.

Salaysay hopes sharing his gift will encourage others to share compassion, music, and kindness.