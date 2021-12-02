SDHS Behavior Center gives pets second chance at adoption

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Pets that once seemed unadoptable are finding their forever homes at the San Diego Humane Society.

Eddie, a black and white Spaniel - Border Collie mix, wasn't always a friendly and playful dog.

"He was very fearful. He was very sensitive to things like handle and touch," Sarah Robles, Supervisor of the Human Society's Behavior Center, said

Eddie was surrendered to the San Diego Humane Society with the name Poki in April.

Robles said he was frightened by people and would growl at staff, which is behavior that could prevent animals from being adopted and possibly lead to euthanasia.

The Behavior Center Program has been around since 2013 and has helped well over 4,000 cats and dogs like Eddie improve conduct through positive behavior reinforcement training.

"Simple handling exercises always were associated with really yummy treats and really good things happening and he started to feel better about touch and handling and being around people," Robles said.

Eddie found his forever home with Jennifer Kammerer and her two boys in August.

"When I walked in, he just looked at me and looked me up and down and came over and was just very friendly," Kammerer said.

Kammerer said Eddie has not only improved her life but her two sons, who lost their father a few years ago.

"I catch them sitting on the couch with Eddie and just holding him and petting him and I know they're getting a lot of comfort from his presence," Kammerer said.

"To see him thriving now with his adopter is really, really, incredible," Robles said.

The San Diego Humane Society said its behavior program plays a key role in its commitment to Stay at Zero euthanasia.

