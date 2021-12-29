'Santa's Treehouse' helping San Diegans in need this holiday season

JAMUL, Calif. (KGTV) — Tucked away in rural Jamul you will find Santa in his treehouse this time of year, bringing magic to hundreds of specially-chosen families in need.

It's called "Santa's Treehouse," and its mission is to make Christmas wishes come true for children who may not have a lot otherwise during the holiday season.

"We started this, me and my husband, in 2013 with just the two of us and now it is my kids and cousins and 13 family members, and the community in Jamul gets around to us each year and helps wrap and deliver and do whatever," said Kathie Wellington.

The family gets a list of families in need each year from word of mouth, church groups, and schools. They have helped hundreds since the mission started. They do it behind the scenes, allowing the parents to give the gifts themselves to their children.

The family has two gifted professional photographers. They raise funds for the presents by taking a photo with Santa in their magically decorated treehouse and village.

The need grows deeper each year. It's a family tradition Kathie hopes to pass down to her next generations.

"It's something we love and we love giving and we get loved on and you get hugs, so much love," said Kathie.