San Diego’s 'Dancing Nurse' answers the call again

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego’s “Dancing Nurse” is answering the call for duty once again, this time traveling to India on a volunteer medical mission.

We first introduced you to Anna Wilkinson in April 2019 at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. She traveled to New York City and Houston, Texas as a traveling nurse to help fill a shortage at the time of the pandemic. Her San Diego, fire-fighter husband and two young sons stayed behind while she answered the call to duty.

She will fly to India on Wednesday. But she will not go empty-handed. A scrubs company named “Figs” is donating a stockpile of scrubs to go to healthcare providers in India.

She plans to stay in India for at least a month. She is volunteering her services and self-funding her trip-paying for travel and lodging. She says this is her way of giving back to her community and back to the world as a nurse.

