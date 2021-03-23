San Diego woman with cerebral palsy publishes book after pandemic job loss

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - At the beginning of Alex Tenorio’s life, doctors thought she wouldn’t ever be able to walk. Even with cerebral palsy, she’s now walking, working and a published author.

With the help of Arc San Diego, Tenario has worked multiple jobs in San Diego. Most recently, she got a job at a movie theater. That’s where she was working when the pandemic started.

“When the lockdown happened, I was like well I have nothing to do so I need to do something,” said Tenario.

After her industry shut down and she lost her job, she focused her efforts on publishing a series of poems she wrote. With the help and encouragement of her teacher, Marie Doerner, she published “All You Need for Halloween.”

Doerner said Alex’s published book has not only inspired her other students with developmental disabilities to work toward publishing their writing, but it’s also helped break down stereotypes.

“It’s not that Alex has a disability, it’s ‘oh Alex is an author and she’s got some speech issues and balance issues’ but the author is first,” said Doerner.

Her book can be found on Amazon here.