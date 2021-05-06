San Diego seniors reunite with family after a year-long lockdown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Residents at senior living facilities are finally reuniting with family after a full year in lockdown. Seniors were among the first to get vaccinated because of their increased risk of COVID-19.

Belmont Village Senior Living is welcoming back visitors who are fully vaccinated. About 98% of their 130 residents are vaccinated and are now one step closer to normal.

“The dining room is just buzzing with activity,” said Inan Linton, executive director at Belmont Village. “No one has to sit alone anymore. We are just feeling like we have the gift of freedom again.”

For many, the biggest change after vaccination was getting to see family once again.

“The biggest thrill was being able to hug our grandchildren,” said resident Dr. Neil Farber who made good use of his time over the past year.

“I wrote a book during the time I was in lockdown. “It’s called serendipity, realizing unexpected events in your life and career.”

He’ll be heading to Disneyland with his daughter, son-in-law, and grandkids next week.

Thanks to the vaccine and holding out hope, more seniors can see their families and begin making up for lost time.

Belmont Village Senior Living welcomes fully vaccinated guests to visit residents outside. They’re hoping to have visitors back in their dining room to celebrate meals with their loved ones soon.