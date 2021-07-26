San Diego nonprofits team up to simultaneously stop food waste and curb hunger

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - Two San Diego nonprofits, ProduceGood and Feeding San Diego, partnered up to collect and distribute unused produce growing at a private residence in Rancho Santa Fe.

ProduceGood was created as a way to collect excess produce and food from private parties.

“Nobody likes waste and that’s why they start, they call us because they look around and see oh my gosh this could go somewhere, who could help us, and produce good is there to help,” said ProduceGood Executive Director Nita Kurmins Gilson.

In one morning and with the help of volunteers for San Diego Gas & Electric, the groups collected 2,000 pounds of oranges.

“We literally wouldn’t know how to handle the oranges that we have without them,” said homeowners Sarah and Jim Sleeper.

Then, Feeding San Diego took all of the fruit collected to distribute to people in need in the community.

“We can take this produce and we can distribute it straight out tomorrow fresh from the orchard,” said Feeding San Diego Communications Manager Carissa Casares.

This partnership between the two groups simultaneously helps solve two problems: preventing food waste while working to stop hunger.

Anyone who has excess food at their home can schedule a pickup from ProduceGood. ProduceGood works with various other nonprofits around the county to distribute any produce collected.