San Diego honors 25 'remarkable' teens

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This week, San Diego is honoring more than two dozen remarkable teens.

The Public Defender Youth Council handed out 25 awards in a variety of different categories on Wednesday during the San Diego Remarkable Teens awards, honoring teenagers who have a bright future ahead of them.

One of those teens, 17-year-old Rhea Chabra, developed an idea for a virtual reality driving simulator, born out of her wishes to practice at home without going out on the road. Her idea for "Virtu Road" was born after she said she failed her first driving test.

"I thought, I wish there was a way I could practice at home without going out onto the risky road. So afraid to start driving again," said Chabra.

Chabra was awarded the "Most Enterprising Teen" award.

"I'm beyond honored to be receiving it today," she said ahead of the awards.

Also honored was 19-year-old Zane Trubick, who received the award for courage to overcome a family situation.

"I wasn't going down the right path I didn't believe in college I didn't think that was even going to be an option for me," Trubick said.

Trubick is a former foster youth who is now attending the University of San Diego on a full Naval scholarship.

"Now I can go to school, you know, I have a job right after I graduate, can do something amazing and I get to give back. It's nice," he added.

Both teens just an example of the remarkable young people right here in San Diego.