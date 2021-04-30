San Diego Eagle Scout provides school with campus beautification

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be obtained in scouting, but there are tasks required for active scouts to get there.

One would be performing a major service project for the community, and that is what brought Mt. Carmel High School senior Gus Zane and Sunset Hill Elementary school together. The school was in need of a little beautification on campus.

"There was just a lot of dirt and a lot of sticky bombs," says Principal Lisa Wilken.

With some gifted money, the school had planned to fix up the rundown area, but nothing ever happened. Then they teamed up with Zane, who was in search of a community service project.

"He asked if he could do an Eagle Scout project and we talked a little bit. I told him about this vision we had for the area," Wilken said.

Zane had never taken on a project like this before but was very interested in working with the school.

"We just kind of talked together and came up with this simple kind of square here," said Zane.

Their vision was to transform the area into an outdoor learning garden.

"When I talked to Zane, he was so excited and said we can do that and we can do that," Wilken said.

As it turned out, it was a perfect match. The elementary school, and the high school student wanting to become an Eagle Scout.

"In order to get that you need various other requirements, including a project that helps the community," Zane said.

So Zane enlisted the help of many volunteers and in three days turned the dilapidated area into a learning paradise.

"It was very cool to see it all come together. When it was completed, it looked just like the 3-D rendering my uncle made for me, and it was pretty amazing seeing everybody help out with it," said Zane.

Principal Wilken was very pleased by the efforts of Zane and those that played a role in the school beautification project.

"I can't wait to see our kiddos reading, creating, writing, drawing, and talking. I would have never imagined anything as perfect," said Wilken.