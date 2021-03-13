San Diego dancing nurse shocks family with surprise homecoming

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego-based ER nurse Ana Wilkinson has become known as the “dancing nurse,” a fitting name for the woman who has spent months inside hospitals in some of the hardest-hit communities in the United States, but has kept a smile on her face the whole time.

Friday, she put smiles on faces near and dear to her.

The nurse spent the last seven weeks in Texas, helping treat patients in the heavily-impacted area. She said she found out her services were not needed anymore, so she decided to fly back to San Diego without telling her family.

ABC 10News was there and cameras were rolling when she ran up to her home, surprising her husband and two sons, who had no idea when they would see her next.

Video shows shocked faces and bear hugs all around, with the boys not letting go of their mom.

“She really is the glue that keeps this family together and I’m so fortunate to have her go and help other people,” said her husband, Randy Wilkinson.

Ana was not only in an area heavily impacted by coronavirus, but also impacted by weather. She was in Texas when a major storm hit the area, so she was left with no power for weeks while there.

She said she is thankful to be home now and is cherishing the time with her family until she leaves to lend a helping hand again.

