San Diego couple who fostered multiple litters of puppies, encourages others

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — When a stray dog and her nine puppies were rescued last year from under a van in San Diego, Brent Evans and Connie McDonald applied with the San Diego Humane Society to take them in.

"It was so much love, it was amazing and all the neighbors came and it was such an experience," said McDonald.

Fostering nine dogs isn't easy but they say it was definitely rewarding. So rewarding they signed up to do it again, with another mom and litter of 11 puppies.

"We got mom with the puppies and had no idea how that was gonna work out but both moms we've had are like rock stars," said Evans.

Although fosters provide space and lots of love and attention, that's pretty much all they need to have. The humane society takes care of everything else.

"You're not alone when you take home a foster pet. We provide food, medical care and also advice and expertise whenever you have questions," said Nina Thompson with SDHS.

Right now the SDHS is looking for more fosters like Brent and Connie and say people can sign up to take pets for anywhere between a week and a few months.

Although the couple has been able to send most of the puppies off to new homes, they did keep a few, including Toby, from the last litter.

During their trip to the SDHS on Thursday they agreed to take in another mom and litter of three puppies, just a week old.

If you'd like more information on becoming a foster pet parent you can go to the SDHS website here.