San Diego couple married 73 years reflects on COVID-19 time apart one year after reunion

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - November 25, 2022 will mark 74 years of marriage for Francis and Roberta Doiran. The couple has lived in the San Diego area since 1950 and decades into their marriage, still have endless love for each other.

Roberta, who is battling dementia, moved into Sharp Chula Vista’s Birch Patrick Skilled Nursing Facility four years ago. For the first couple years of her living there, Francis visited every day.

“I used to come here at 6:30 in the morning and stay here until 6 at night, seven days a week for two and a half years,” said Francis.

When the pandemic hit, visitors were not allowed inside due to safety reasons, so the couple relied on video calls to stay connected, something Francis worried would hinder his wife’s already failing memory.

Finally, in March 2021, with COVID-19 cases decreasing, Francis was allowed back inside to hold his wife’s hand for the first time since the shutdown.

ABC 10News was there the moment they were reunited in 2021, and that story can be viewed here.

One year later after their reunion and the two are back to daily visits.

“It’s been wonderful, been wonderful for me. And I think it’s been for her too, she enjoys it very much, I know that,” said Francis.

Francis brings music and movies to play for Roberta, hoping to keep her memory active. She sometimes will sing along to familiar old tunes, a sign of hope for Francis.

As they sit at the facility one year after their reunion, they look at each other lovingly.

“I lucked out. Yup, I really did,” said Roberta.