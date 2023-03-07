San Diego Brain Injury Foundation set to inspire and educate survivors and their families at annual walk

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Watching the fireworks over San Diego Bay is a tradition for many families.

"I remember me and my stepbrother on the boat before."

Amanda Sunda's life would never be the same.

"I remember my mom in the hospital saying you’re going to make it. You’re going to be OK, " Amanda said.

Amanda suffered massive injuries when a boat crashed into her. She was just thirteen. She spent six weeks in a coma and more than six months in the hospital.

Her mom, Melissa Wilkins, says they didn't know if she'd survive.

"One neurologist said, it’s a little bit like her brain is like Swiss cheese, so now there are all these holes, pathways are gone so she has to find new pathways," said Wilkins.

Amanda had to relearn how to talk, walk, and even swallow.

"Having a brain injury is a lifelong issue to deal with. It doesn’t go away. There are daily activities that you have to learn over and over again. Having support is key," said Wilkins.

Much of that support comes from the San Diego Brain Injury Foundation.

Cindy Pahr has been with the organization for twelve years and is the board president.

"We really want to be a place of hope and looking forward and navigating this journey called brain injury," said Pahr.

It's estimated at least 30,000 people in San Diego alone are on that journey.

"They’ve been in accidents, maybe they’ve had a stroke, maybe a brain infection or brain tumor, different types of injuries," said Pahr.

SDBIF started in 1983 and is a grassroots organization. Its mission is to be a resource hub for support and service connections for those touched by brain injury.

"Brain injury affects all ages from children, all the way up to the elderly and no two brain injuries are alike," said Pahr.

The organization serves San Diego and Riverside counties and is expanding to Imperial County.

Peer-to-peer support groups for families and caregivers will be introduced soon.

"This brain injury affects the whole family. There’s so much change, there’s trauma and then there’s a change in the person, how they’re functioning," said Pahr.

Amanda is 35 now. She lives with her boyfriend whom she met through the foundation. She is unable to drive or work.

Her mom says Amanda's memory, both long and short-term, is one of her biggest challenges.

"There are years of her life that are gone. Her memories are memories that have been told to her, so stories that she’s heard or asked about so those become her memories. I think that is the hardest part, that and her frustration of not having the life that she thought she would have," said Wilkins.

Amanda and other survivors are looking forward to the 16th annual Survive HEADSTRONG Walk and fundraiser on March 18th at DeAnza Cove.

"I’m team Amanda. And go team Amanda! That’s where my friends come to support me. If they can do it, I can do it," said Amanda.

Amanda has an energetic, jovial personality with a good sense of humor.

"She continues to push herself and persevere and laugh at herself and have a really good outlook on life," said Wilkins.

The event will also include many exhibitors focused on brain injury.

If you'd like more information contact: SDBIF.org/walk or call 619-294-6541.

