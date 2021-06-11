San Diego best friends volunteer at vaccine site for four months straight

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - Two San Diego County women have spent four months straight dedicating a large portion of their time to volunteering at the Sharp Grossmont Vaccination Super Station in La Mesa, but their time as volunteers is coming to a close.

Patty Vandergriff and Tommie Tupes’ children are married to each other, making them the in-laws, but they defy any stereotypes and instead are best friends.

“Yeah we get along really well, we party together, we went out to dinner together after volunteering here,” said Patty.

The duo first started volunteering at the vaccination site in early February and hasn’t left yet. They say they found a passion for serving at the vaccine site, and have continued to go back three to four times a week for the last four months.

Now, their time is coming to an end. The Super Station is set to close on June 17, meaning their services will no longer be needed.

“I’m going to be sad, I’m going to be sad. I’m going to start crying,” said Patty, holding back tears.

Tommie added that the interactions they have with people coming in to get vaccinated have made the whole experience so special.

“It gets you choked up because they’ll tell you thank you for doing what you’ve done and what you’re doing. And that’s amazing to hear. It just makes you feel good inside,” said Tommie.

Sharp Healthcare vaccination centers have given out about 515,000 doses and this specific site has administered about 191,000 of those doses.

They say they’re not sure how they’ll spend their time now, but will miss their time at the vaccination site.