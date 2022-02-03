Watch
San Diego baby born 2/2/22 at 2:22 p.m. at Kaiser Permanente

A Carlsbad woman gave birth to baby boy at 2:22 p.m. on 2/2/2022 at the Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center.
Posted at 7:32 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 22:43:15-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — At Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center, a baby was born on 2/2/22 at 2:22 p.m.!

Hospital staff shared heartwarming photos of first time parents Natalie and Angel who live in Carlsbad. Their son Ramon weighed eight pounds, three ounces and is 19 inches long.

Baby Ramon's birth aligned with a very rare universal palindrome day (2/2/22), which is the same forward and backward. His time of birth, which is also a palindrome, is just a bonus for the baby’s already special birthday.

Can’t get enough of the number two? Baby Ramon is also the 22nd great grandchild of Natalie’s grandmother Josephine.

The hospital tells ABC 10News mom and baby are doing fine. Congratulations to the happy, healthy family!

