Return of ice-skating rink in Coronado helps grant wishes for families

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — The Morrison family, facing the challenges of a rare genetic disorder affecting all three boys, found hope when the Make-A-Wish Foundation made their dreams come true.

Jim Morrison, along with his wife Kadee and their three sons, navigated through a trying couple of years after receiving life-changing news about their children's health.

Currently, 9-year-old Graham is in a battle with leukemia, just a few years after his younger brother Ian received a similar diagnosis.

"It's been super crazy. It's been super rough for us," Jim Morrison said when reflecting on the family's journey. "They've gone through a lot of hardships being separated as they go through treatments and stuff like that. It's been a super challenge for our family."

In an effort to bring moments of joy between the trials, the family had initially planned a trip to Hawaii three and a half years ago.

However, their plans were thwarted first by Ian's diagnosis and later by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then the Make-A-Wish Foundation stepped in, surprising Graham and his family with a dream vacation to the Disney Resort in Hawaii.

"To go through something difficult is hard, but when you have Make-A-Wish that goes above and beyond, I mean every detail makes you feel seen and heard. It's been a grateful experience for us." Morrison said.

The announcement occurred at the Hotel del Coronado ice rink, where, for the past decade, a portion of proceeds as directly supported the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

This ongoing partnership continues to bring hope and joy to the lives of families like the Morrisons, highlighting the community's support for those grappling with challeneges in life.

To make a donation, visit Make-A-Wish Foundation's website here.