Rady Children's miracle patient goes home after 848 days in hospital

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After two years in the hospital a little girl is finally home.

Addy Smith has been at Rady Children's her entire life. Fighting to survive from the moment she was born. For two years she has been on a tiny ventilator.

She has had multiple surgeries from the time she was just three weeks old.

She has had so many setbacks her parents lived each day like it was her last. But after 848 days, she was finally allowed to go home.

She was just barely a pound when she was born, she left Rady Children's at 20 pounds. She was strolled out in a tiny stroller and flinched feeling sunshine for the second time in her short life.

She has been fighting with chronic lung disease every day of her life. Her parents spent each and every day at her side for two years while she battled.

"She's the strongest human I know, giving up was never an option for the three of us. She fought so hard and she's one in a million like the doctors here have said. And tonight after everything we finally get to be under one roof as a family," said Chris Smith.

Addy's doctors say her lungs will continue to grow and strengthen, but she will need more care.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help contribute to Abby's recovery.