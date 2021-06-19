Poway High School graduate gets special surprise from CHP

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) - A Poway teen received a special graduation surprise from the CHP Friday.

When Zachary Williams was called up to receive his diploma, he was surprised to be greeted by a CHP officer who congratulated him and told him his father would be proud of him.

Zachary’s father, Jonas Williams, served with the CHP. He died in 2013 from complications after a hip surgery. Zachary was ten years old at the time.

Zachary never forgot about the CHP and his father’s legacy. His father started building a CHP K-9 training facility but passed away before he could complete it. Zachary finished it for his father in 2013 as part of his eagle scout project. It became the CHP’s first K-9 training facility in Southern California.

That’s why at Friday’s graduation, it was so meaningful to be surprised by several CHP officers in attendance to support him and cheer him on like family.

Zachary says it was a complete surprise.

“I didn’t even see them until that point. I didn’t even notice them,” Zachary said. “That was really, really surprising, so that really got to me right then.”

“I can’t summarize it in a few words; it just means so much to me,” he said.