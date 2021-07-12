Photo of 14-year-old meeting Fernando Tatis Jr. goes viral

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 14-year-old boy who got a heart transplant will now get to check another item off of his bucket list.

Bryson Quinney was able to meet his favorite Padres player, Fernando Tatis Jr., at a recent game. Quinney came from Wyoming to see the Padres play on Friday. The trip was his first ever to San Diego and his first in-person ballgame at Petco Park.

He brought along a handmade sign, asking to take a picture with Tatis. Quinney tells ABC 10News that he has been a Padres fan for his entire life.

He says that he was not expecting to actually have his dream become reality.

"It was super awesome, he's a super nice guy. Just kind of genuine to the fans," said Quinney.

What he also was not expecting was the response. Quinney's mom tells ABC 10News that her son just wanted to have a sign to hold, not expecting the picture of her son meeting the pro-ball player would touch the hearts of millions.

Quinney was born with a heart condition, and in March of 2020, he had to undergo a heart transplant. He says that during his time at the hospital, watching a Padres game, gave him a sense of comfort.

After his special moment got shared and reposted by the thousands on social media, Quinney and his parents were invited to Saturday's game to meet team CEO Erik Greupner and he was given special seating and an official signed ball.

On Sunday, the Quinney family went back to the ballpark for one last in-person Padres game, before heading back home.

Quinney says while he has no aspirations to play alongside Tatis, he promises to continue being his biggest fan and cheer him on.