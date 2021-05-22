Padres Director of Stadium Operations retires after 36 years in the organization

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Mark Guglielmo has been with the Padres organization for 36 years. Growing up, he says he always envisioned having some type of job in sports. After graduating college, he was able to land that first job as a television news sports photographer.

His first big moment was 1984, when he ran onto the field with his camera, as Steve Garvey rounded the bases after hitting a walk-off home run against the Chicago Cubs in the National League playoffs.

"I was the first one out there at home plate, but as I was running out, I could see the mass from the dugout running out towards home plate as well. So I lifted my camera above my head to make sure that I got a good shot. I saw Steve round third and coming right towards home plate, and I still remember all the players and coaches jumping up and down in excitement."

One year later, Mark traded in his camera and joined the Padres in what would turn out to be a 36-year relationship.

"I was hired in 1985 as Director of Video Board Operations. The Padres had just installed a new video board, and we're looking for someone with a television background to manage all the entertainment content."

Ten years later, he transitioned to Director of Stadium Operations in 1995, and during his time in that position, he says the 2016 All-Star game at Petco Park was his fondest moment.

"I think it put Petco Park on the map because we did such an excellent job. What was really satisfying for me was that we had worked across a lot of different departments within the organization to execute this event, which we had been planning for 18 months. To bring everybody together, including the various stakeholders throughout the city, and at the end of the day, through all our planning and hard work, we were able to put on an event that was absolutely flawless"

But as the old saying goes, "All good things must come to an end." After 36 years with the organization, Mark is stepping away from what he calls his dream job.

"Everything I wanted to do career-wise I was able to do. My office was this magnificent ballpark which I think is the best ballpark in the league. It's been such an incredible experience and it really has exceeded my expectations."