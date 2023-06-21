Oceanside Police reward kids for good deeds

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Oceanside Police pulled over some kids Tuesday, but instead of giving citations, they gave out gift cards.

When a police officer approaches you, it usually means you did something wrong. But when I rode along with Oceanside Officer Andrew Davidson. He was on the lookout for people doing good.

“We’re trying to catch kids doing the right thing and helping out,” Davidson said.

He pulled over and handed them a different type of ticket.

“Today, we’re giving out gift cards to Handel’s. It’s one of the popular ice cream places downtown," Davison said. "I got some stickers; if we run out, you’d be surprised how much kids love stickers.”

It’s part of the department’s Random Acts of Kindness initiative.

“You guys ever been to Handel’s?" he said. "Okay, we got some gift cards for ya."

Every month, officers reward people for small things. Like wearing their helmet or helping carry boxes down the street. The goal: to positively reinforce their relationship with the community.

“They allow us to engage with the community in positive interactions that sometimes aren’t the common event with police officers.”