North County teen aims to preserve plants along Del Mar bluffs

(KGTV) -- A north county teenager is doing what he can to preserve the native plants along the bluffs in Del Mar.

Tyden Chinowsky loves to surf at Torrey Pines. He walks the coast highway to get to the beach from his home in Del Mar. About a year ago, he noticed what he describes as a neglected area near Anderson Canyon.

"I would always just notice as we were walking empty land with just weeds and nothing else, I felt it was wasted land in such a beautiful spot," said Tyden.

What started as a project for his Bar Mitzvah turned into something much more. The Frances Parker freshman went through a lengthy and complex process to get approval from the city to adopt the area. Over the last year, Tyden, his family, friends, and volunteers worked to beautify the area. They replaced invasive species with more than 270 native plants, including Torrey Pines. They installed an irrigation system, created pathways for people to meander through the garden, and they worked with a local company to bring in large boulders.

"This was a big investment by our family, but one we're proud to do," said the teen's dad, Steve Chinowsky.

"I've always loved the local coast and all of its beauty so I figured it was a great opportunity to restore the native land that I'm standing on," said Tyden.

The family just launched a non-profit called nativedelmar.org [nativedelmar.org]. They're hoping to attract volunteers and promote more awareness about the area and what makes it so special.

Their next goal involves replanting another area just south of their garden. They also hope to put up a table for people to play chess.

"Even when things get back to normal, we think it's really special for folks to be able to just come here outside, sit in peace and tranquility, enjoy the Torrey Pines, the native plants, and just kind of be at peace," said Steve Chinowsky.

