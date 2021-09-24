North County spin studio continues annual 24-hour charity ride

RANCHO BERNARDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Cat Kom and Brian LaRose run Studio Sweat in Rancho Bernardo, and their mission to help people has always stretched far beyond the inside of their gym.

"We believe we have a platform to make a difference," said the owners.

In 2018, their first 24-hour charity ride event raised funds for a paralyzed teenager's service dog. That event would introduce them to the next organization they'd be contributing to the following year.

"Year 2, we raised money for the service dog organization, and then through that, we learned dogs help a lot of people with PTSD, which connected us with the service we're supporting this year called TAPS."

TAPS is short for Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors and is a non-profit organization run by survivors for survivors helping grieving families who lost loved ones who served or once served in the military.

"We are here for everyone regardless of how, where, or when their loved one died," said Chantel Dooley, who helps lead the organization.

She got involved after her late fiance tragically lost his life overseas.

"Fortunately, TAPS found me and immediately welcomed me into the family, and I met other fiances who shared a similar experience with similar grief stories."

Last year, Studio Sweat halted their charity event amid COVID-19, so they've upped the ante this year.

"Twenty-one families a day contact TAPS for assistance, so our goal this year is the biggest one we've ever set, $12,121."

The spin charity event kicks off Saturday, Sept. 25 at 12 p.m. and runs 24 hours straight with rotating instructors. People can join in at their studio or from home through their on-demand website.

The class is donation-based, but they're confident their cycling community, locally and globally, will help them get to their finish line.

"We're fortunate enough to connect this worldwide community, and it's really powerful."

If you're interested in making a donation towards their charity, visit their GoFundMe page.