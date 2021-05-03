Nonprofit run by San Diego teens gives tennis gear to under-served countries

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) -- Kids and teenagers in some African countries are one step closer to pursuing their love for tennis thanks to a group of high school students located oceans away in San Diego.

Second Serve is a nonprofit started by North County sisters and tennis players Ayanna and Amani Shah. The sisters described the organization as a way to give people living in under-served countries a chance to play tennis thanks to donated gear they collect and send over.

"It can give them a chance to go to college on a scholarship or a chance to play professional and make money that way," the sisters said.

The group is made up of the sisters and other young tennis players in the North County. Together, the girls collect used tennis rackets, balls and shoes, and send them to villages across Uganda, Zimbabwe, and other countries.

"We get these photos of these kids who aren't wearing shoes, and they're playing tennis. It breaks your bubble because we live in San Diego; we're privileged, with food on our tables and we play tennis and have the equipment," one teen said.

The North County teens live in different cities, go to different schools and have been playing each other since they were younger. But aside from their shared love for tennis, a shared passion to help others keep them on the same side of the net.

"Everyone can come together and serve a purpose greater than themselves."

Second Serve started in 2019 but has expanded to 24 other states since then.

"When we see the smiles of the kids for how happy they are that we helped them, that makes this so much more special."