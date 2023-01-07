New USS destroyer to be named after Asian-American Medal of Honor recipient

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Retired Navy Captain Dan Gruta, who is the first and only Asian-American to be awarded the Medal of Honor, will now have a navy ship named after him.

Gruta says knows the dedication it takes to put country before one's self. So, he spearheaded the year-and-a-half campaign that involved local and federal leaders to get the ship named after the fireman second-class Telesforo Trinidad.

"People like Telesforo Trinidad and people that followed him allowed people like me to serve and eventually get to the position where we were," said Gruta.

He got the word in May that the ship would be named after Trinidad.

"It was an actual emotional event because most of us apart of the campaign are children are veterans."

Trinidad joined the navy in 1910, less than a decade after Filipinos were allowed to join the military. In 1915, he was stationed aboard the USS San Diego where he ran towards the boiler room when it exploded.

He and an officer rescued one of their shipmates. Gruta says Trinidad's accomplishments shaped the way for generations of Filipino sailors to come. He thinks Fireman Second Class Trinidad would be humbled and surprised by the honor

"You've gotta remember in 1915, the Philippines was just a colony of the united states, butler him to get to where he is right now to be honored nationally," said the retired captain.

Gruta is now on his way to our nation's Capitol to celebrate the newest ship.

"It's an early Burke-class destroyer. It's going to be the most advanced of its type."

He says work on the USS Trinidad will start in 2024. They plan to christen the ship in 2026 and it should be commissioned by 2028. And he thinks this is how those stationed on USS Trinidad in the future can honor the AAPI hero like this.

"As you serve, think first of your shipmate and then yourself."