New coffee house downtown is dream come true for Ukrainian woman after losing husband

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — If you find yourself downtown on 5th and Cedar St., a new bright-colored business might catch your eye.

Adore Coffee House has been open just over a month, but it's the culmination of a life-long dream for Maryna Goncharenko.

“I was so scared…because I have not very good English and building a business in another country…it’s hard,” said Maryna.

Maryna and her husband moved to San Diego from Ukraine four years ago. But last year, he was suddenly diagnosed with stage IV cancer. The war in Ukraine began a few months later and the couple took in Maryna’s family who fled.

When Maryna wanted to put the business on hold, her husband refused to let her quit.

“He pushed me and told me no, you need to do this. Because it’s your dream and you need to follow this dream,” she said, tearfully. “He was an amazing man.”

This week marks one year since he passed.

“Adore coffee house is more than business…it’s helped me survive one year without him,” she said.

Maryna’s sister Anna now works at the coffee shop with her.

“My sister has a very unique superpower…she’s very good with people. She loves people,” said Anna Kiko.

From incandescent lighting to freshly roasted organic beans to flowers from local farms, Adore Coffee House is cozy, chic, warm and inviting.

“Many customers know that we are Ukrainians and they try to help a lot,” said Maryna.

You can even order a “Brave Latte” colored blue and yellow from natural turmeric and spirulina with a portion of the proceeds benefiting families in Ukraine.

“I’m glad we created this place so people can feel safe, comfortable and they can try something new,” added Maryna.

Adore Coffee House is open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily.