Mission Bay HS student who is blind gets chance to play on football team

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Chris Adamson is a sophomore at Mission Bay High School. Although he lacks sight due to his blindness, he certainly doesn't lack courage. In the spring, he is a part of the Mission Bay track team, and now you can find him each and every day out at the Buccaneers' football practice.

The gridiron is where his heart lays.

"I just love coming out here checking out the practices, and watching all the games," Adamson says.

While Adamson can't see what is going on in practice, he has coaches right by his side explaining the action with all the football terminology.

"There are a lot of formations the coaches describe. A lot of left formations and right formations. I have a playbook with a lot of passing set ups and things like that," he says.

Adamson is an amazing kid who not only excels on the track, but the coaches are now working on getting him into a football game for one play.

"We want to make sure he doesn't get hurt," says coach Danny Perez. "That is the biggest thing — because I know mom is like 'He better not get tackled.'"

"I am ready and I've been ready for a while," says Adamson. "We've just been figuring out how and when it's going to happen, and it's very exciting."

Adamson making the effort to run on the track team, and now getting the opportunity to possibly carry the football in a game, is inspiring other disabled athletes.

"Chris is motivating athletes that are blind, and it just adds on," says Perez. "First it was track, now it's football, and it can lead to basketball, baseball, soccer, the skies the limit."

"Not a lot of blind people get to go out there and touch a football and especially get into a game," says Adamson. "It's rare that it happens."