Mira Mesa artist combats tagging by painting electrical boxes

MIRA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — A man from Mira Mesa has spent more than a decade using his talents to plaster positivity around the community.

Leoangelo Lacuna Reyes can typically be spotted on the sidewalks of Mira Mesa, sporting paint-splattered overalls.

“I’ve been thinking about this one for a while," said Reyes, standing in front of an electrical box at he corner of Teresa Drive and Capricorn Way.

Reyes volunteers his time painting these electrical boxes. The project started 12 years ago when he painted one box after complaints that it was continuously getting tagged.

“I still view graffiti art as art, but tagging is just scribbles," said Reyes.

His painting worked. He says in the 12 years since no one has damaged the original box.

“When you have something nice and pretty, people respect it and they don’t mess with it," said Reyes.

The elementary school art teacher says he has probably painted over 40 boxes, with the help of other artists and children.

“It’s a way to kind of hope for more, but you’re doing it yourself. You're not just thinking about it," said Reyes.

Neighbors enjoy the works of art all throughout Mira Mesa so much that they donate the paint Reyes needs.

“The art is part of their everyday life," said Reyes.

The entire project is volunteer-based and Reyes encourages other artists and children to help him.