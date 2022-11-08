Man with brain tumor transforms school bus into home to travel country with family

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — A family in Imperial Beach is trading in their house to travel the country in a school bus.

"The bus is mostly glass in the front so everywhere we go we're going to see the beautiful sights and scenes," said Matthew Henry.

Henry said the idea to live life on the road came after life-changing news.

Six years ago he suddenly collapsed while at home with the kids.

"They took me to the hospital. Turned out I had a mass on my brain," he said.

Henry was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

"It turned out to be cancer and it left me really like a deranged six-year-old. I had major PTSD and bipolar. It was scary," he said.

Henry was initially given four years to live.

But then something miraculous happened.

Henry, who used to be a pastor, says one day his symptoms suddenly became less intense.

"I went to church. I prayed. I came home and ate dinner with the family for the first in four years. It was incredible," he said.

Now Henry, his wife, and six kids plan to travel the country for one year.

They spent the last few years renovating the bus to accommodate a family of eight with six bunk beds, one for each child, and a split bath with a compost toilet and full-length shower.

Henry said they want to visit as many national parks as possible and create many experiences.

"Go to Flordia for the winter... kind of head up to New York, and work over to the Pacific Northwest. I've never been there," Henry said.

However, the ultimate goal is to share his story and message of hope and perseverance with others.

"We're going to travel the country. We're going to make memories, but it's really not about us. I think this is about as many people as we can touch. That's really what I want to do," Henry said.

The family plans to leave Friday or Saturday. You can follow their journey through Henry's Facebook or Instagram.