Local youth bowler ranked as one of the best in the country

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Katelyn Abigania has been bowling since she was 6 years old and is now one of the top junior bowlers in the world. The San Diego teenager says what motivates her most about the sport is the competitiveness, friendships, and winning.

"It takes years of practicing and out-of-town tournaments. I practice on a good week, maybe four times a week," says Abigania.

Abigania has an impressive resume, and her trophy case speaks for itself.

"I have won 12 JBT scratch titles, 68 girls scratch titles, I have won 2 national titles for Junior Gold, I have four titles on the Youth Open Championships, I have two professional titles on the regional side, and I have four gold medals internationally."

That just happens to be one of her accomplishments; she also won a USA Bowling National Championship in 2019.

"I feel proud of myself for everything that I have accomplished. I know without the people that are supporting me at home I couldn't have done it without them."

In July, Abigania competed in the IBF Youth Championships in Korea. She competed in doubles and took home a silver medal.

"Being one of the younger girls on Junior Team USA, I think it was a stretch for me to be selected. However, I knew with my accolades and experience that I had a good chance."

Abigania says her bowling average is between 220 and 230, but has she ever played a perfect 300 game?

"I have only rolled two, and they were both unsanctioned, meaning they were in practice. I'm still working on one in competition, and I am sure it will come soon," Abigania said.

