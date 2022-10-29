Watch Now
Local podcast raises money for Alzheimer's research

Posted at 11:33 AM, Oct 29, 2022
SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) - In their garage studio in Santee, hosts of a weekly local podcast show completed a 25-hour marathon on October 28.

John Albright and Ryan Tafolla went live on “What the Podcast?” in an effort to raise $2,500 for Alzheimer's research.

The two hosts said they both have personal connections to the disease.

“My grandma currently suffers with dementia with Alzheimer’s and John’s grandma recently passed away from Alzheimer’s and it was just a really important thing to both of our families,” Tafolla said.

All of the money raised will be donated to Alzheimer’s San Diego, a non-profit organization. The organization, according to Albright and Tafolla, not only supports those with Alzheimer’s but also their caregivers.

“It’s cool to see that they’re also empowering the caregiver, which is important to us too,” Albright said. 

Albright and Tafolla said they were pleasantly surprised when they found that they were not only able to meet their goal, but also double the amount.

“...Out of nowhere an anonymous donor donated and matched our current goal which put us immediately to $5,000,” Albright said.

They said that this gave them the energy to keep going.

“We’d love to see $10,000. It’s a real pipe dream but with visibility comes opportunity,” Tafolla said.

If you would like to donate to Alzheimer's San Diego visit www.alzsd.org.

