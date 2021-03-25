Local highland dancer seeking a third world championship

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- One year ago Beret Dernbach was a senior at the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts, and like other students, COVID-19 caused her to miss out on the last three months of the school year.

But that wasn't all, as the pandemic would also put a halt to her highland dance competitions. A sport she began taking lessons when she was 5-years-old.

"My mom did highland dancing when she was younger, and now I'm doing it to."

She was a natural, and so good, that she has won two world championships in the sport. She was hoping to compete for a third title, but COVID has currently put those plans on hold.

"It was actually a year ago this past weekend that was the last time that I competed."

Now a freshman at UCSD, she has continued her dance training through the pandemic, and hopes with looser COVID restrictions, she will soon be back on the dance stage competing.

"This time it's going to have to be in the 18 and over adult division, which is a lot more difficult. The current world champion in that group has won like 7 world championships."

Despite the down time of not competing, she has still been receiving recognition and prestigious awards. Beret was recently named as one of San Diego's Remarkable Teens.

"I won that in the dance category. I got the email saying congratulations we are giving you this award, and that was such an honor. I'm very proud of myself and I'm thankful of the people who though of me and nominated me."

She was also recognized by Mayor Todd Gloria with a Youth Woman Distinction Award.

"When I heard back from one of Mayor Gloria's aids, it was so exciting that I won this award."

Through these difficult pandemic times, Beret credits dance for keeping structure in her life.