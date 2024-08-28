Local college student starts organic meal bar business from his kitchen

A local college student has a healthy side hustle selling homemade, organic meal bars. A recent Harvard University study found that a high intake of ultra-processed foods may increase the risk of early death.

Harrison Herz, a 22-year-old college student and pastry cook, wants people to ditch chicken nuggets and buy his homemade meal bar. He started selling them a year ago.

“Growing up with my mom, that’s what we ate—important stuff that was natural and organic. That became part of my identity. Then I started cooking for myself,” said Herz, creator of the Mondo Duke Bar.

Herz uses organic ingredients and makes the bars in his home kitchen.

“It is a healthier option because the macronutrients you get compared to McDonald’s or even granola bars you bring to work don’t compare,” he added.

He mixes the ingredients, dips the bar in chocolate, freezes it, and then it’s ready to go. The bar is perishable, but you can keep it in your freezer for several months. Herz is already selling the bar at farmers markets and gyms.

“I think it’s cool to do something that is creative and personal to me, that I hope will help others,” he said.

You can order the Mondo Duke Bar through Instagram here.