Linda Vista students link up with Billie Eilish to spread climate change awareness

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two juniors from Linda Vista's Francis Parker School recently had the experience of a lifetime thanks to their passion for climate change.

Ryan Berberet and Sydney Kroonen have been advocating to fight the global climate crisis since 9th grade through social media, campaigns, and rallies.

Recently, their efforts got the attention of world-famous fashion magazine Vogue and global pop star Billie Eilish.

The duo enrolled their campus' Green Eco-Club into the national youth nonprofit Action for Climate Emergency (ACE), and when Vogue was seeking young advocates for the climate change campaign, Ryan and Sydney were among their choices.

Ryan recalled the moment she received the request, saying, "I get a text from ACE saying, 'Hey, Vogue reached out and would like to interview you, can I send them your contact info?’ And first I thought someone hacked into my phone like what vogue?"

The Vogue digital climate campaign was organized and featured Eilish, the Grammy and Academy Award winner who has been outspoken about climate change. In the Vogue article, she described the "Eco-Villages" at her concerts, where fans can fill their water bottles for free, register to vote, and learn about environmental non-profits.

"She is using her fame to make a change and people will actually listen to her because she has a platform, so I think just using her platform is so inspiring," Ryan and Sydney said.

The digital campaign featured other young activists from across the country.

"Hearing all their stories inspired us and reminded us of why we do all this work," described Ryan.

You can watch the full Vogue climate change campaign video and read the full article here.